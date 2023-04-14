Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .258 with a double, three home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres (who will start Michael Wacha) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .282 with a double, three home runs and eight walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- This year, Anderson has totaled at least one hit in eight of 13 games (61.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this year (23.1%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 13 games (53.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, one per game).
- Wacha (2-0) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering two hits.
