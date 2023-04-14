Christian Yelich -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on April 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich is hitting .226 with a double, a home run and eight walks.
  • In seven of 13 games this season (53.8%) Yelich has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (30.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Yelich has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 53.8% of his games this season (seven of 13), he has scored, and in four of those games (30.8%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
  • The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, one per game).
  • Wacha (2-0) gets the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
