Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Rowdy Tellez (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Padres.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is hitting .189 with a double, three home runs and six walks.
- Tellez has had a base hit in six of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in 27.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 11), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year (45.5%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (14 total, one per game).
- The Padres will look to Wacha (2-0) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
