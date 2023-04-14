The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .415 to go with a slugging percentage of .405. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 112th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Contreras will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 during his last games.

Contreras has gotten a hit in all 10 games this season, with more than one hit twice.

He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.

Contreras has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings