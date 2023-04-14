Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Willy Adames (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .255 with a double, three home runs and nine walks.
- Adames has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In three games this season, he has homered (23.1%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Adames has driven in a run in five games this year (38.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 46.2% of his games this year (six of 13), with two or more runs three times (23.1%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, one per game).
- Wacha (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering two hits.
