The RBC Heritage is in progress, and following the second round Aaron Rai is in fifth place at -8.

Looking to wager on Aaron Rai at the RBC Heritage this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Aaron Rai Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Rai has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Rai has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five tournaments, Rai has finished in the top five once.

Rai has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Rai has qualified for the weekend in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 38 -4 273 0 21 1 2 $1.5M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

Rai finished fifth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,213 yards, 82 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Rai has played in the past year (7,247 yards) is 34 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,213).

Rai's Last Time Out

Rai was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Valero Texas Open, which landed him in the 66th percentile of the field.

Rai shot better than 64% of the field at the Valero Texas Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.74.

Rai fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Rai carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.0).

Rai recorded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

In that last outing, Rai's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.3).

Rai finished the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Rai fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Rai Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Rai's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

