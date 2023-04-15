Brian Anderson -- batting .242 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on April 15 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Padres.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .295 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 57th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 14 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Anderson has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight of 14 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings