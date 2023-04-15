After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

Mitchell is hitting .279 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 36th in slugging.

Mitchell has recorded a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.

Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 12 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings