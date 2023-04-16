Brewers vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The San Diego Padres and Jake Cronenworth head into the final of a four-game series against Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at PETCO Park.
Bookmakers list the Padres as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Padres
|-175
|+145
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Brewers and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Brewers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have won in four of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of its 15 opportunities.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-1
|5-4
|5-3
|5-2
|8-4
|2-1
