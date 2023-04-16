Wade Miley will try to shut down Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres when they take on his Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 20 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks ninth in the majors with a .434 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .271 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

Milwaukee has scored 76 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Brewers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .355.

The Brewers rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.14 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.220 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Miley will make his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing five innings and giving up three earned runs.

He has one quality starts in two chances this season.

Miley has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Away Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 4/12/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Janson Junk Drey Jameson 4/13/2023 Padres W 4-3 Away - Nick Martínez 4/14/2023 Padres W 11-2 Away Eric Lauer Michael Wacha 4/15/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away Freddy Peralta Seth Lugo 4/16/2023 Padres - Away Wade Miley Yu Darvish 4/17/2023 Mariners - Away Corbin Burnes Chris Flexen 4/18/2023 Mariners - Away Colin Rea Logan Gilbert 4/19/2023 Mariners - Away Eric Lauer Marco Gonzales 4/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Freddy Peralta Nick Pivetta 4/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Wade Miley Garrett Whitlock

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.