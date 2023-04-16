On Sunday, April 16 at 4:10 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (8-8) host the Milwaukee Brewers (10-5) at PETCO Park. Yu Darvish will get the nod for the Padres, while Wade Miley will take the hill for the Brewers.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +145 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Brewers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (0-1, 4.76 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (1-1, 2.45 ERA)

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won four out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Padres have a record of 2-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win four times (50%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Brewers this season with a +145 moneyline set for this game.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+280) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+310) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Willy Adames 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

