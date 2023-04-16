Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .176 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Yu Darvish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .286 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- He ranks 68th in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Anderson has had a hit in 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits three times (20.0%).
- In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In five games this season (33.3%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in eight games this season (53.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Padres have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will look to Darvish (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
