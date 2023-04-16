After batting .176 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Yu Darvish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .286 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Anderson has had a hit in 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits three times (20.0%).

In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In five games this season (33.3%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in eight games this season (53.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

