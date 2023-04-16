Bucks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 108
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Bucks have a 42-35-5 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.
- Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (50%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 54-12, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Bucks Performance Insights
- Milwaukee is eighth in the NBA with 116.9 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks 14th with 113.3 points allowed per game.
- This year, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, putting up 25.8 per game.
- The Bucks rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers and 44.6% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's buckets, 65.3% are two-pointers and 34.7% are three-pointers.
