The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)

Heat (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Bucks have a 42-35-5 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (50%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 54-12, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

Milwaukee is eighth in the NBA with 116.9 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks 14th with 113.3 points allowed per game.

This year, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, putting up 25.8 per game.

The Bucks rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers and 44.6% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's buckets, 65.3% are two-pointers and 34.7% are three-pointers.

