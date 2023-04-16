The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game (scoring 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league while allowing 113.3 per outing to rank 14th in the NBA) and have a +298 scoring differential overall.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).

The teams combine to score 226.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 223.1 points per game combined, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

