The Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) have five players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 1 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, April 16 at 5:30 PM ET.

The Bucks are coming off of a 121-105 loss to the Raptors in their most recent outing on Sunday. Lindell Wigginton scored a team-high 17 points for the Bucks in the loss.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Knee 31.1 11.8 5.7 Pat Connaughton SG Questionable Ankle 7.6 4.6 1.3 Khris Middleton SF Out Knee 15.1 4.2 4.9 Grayson Allen SG Questionable Ankle 10.4 3.3 2.3 AJ Green SG Questionable Foot 4.4 1.3 0.6

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWIX

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks score 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 47-8.

The Bucks have been scoring 120.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 116.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Milwaukee makes 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 2.7 more than its opponents (12.1).

The Bucks rank ninth in the NBA with 114.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in the league defensively with 109.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9.5 221

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.