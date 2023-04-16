The Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat square off in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 26-4 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Bucks score 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Milwaukee totals more than 109.8 points, it is 47-8.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are scoring 118.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 115 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Milwaukee is ceding 112.5 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 114.1.

The Bucks are sinking 14.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Bucks Injuries