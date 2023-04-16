Grayson Allen NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Bucks vs. Heat - April 16
Grayson Allen could make a big impact for the Milwaukee Bucks at 5:30 PM on Sunday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
We're going to look at Allen's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.
Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|10.4
|8.3
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.3
|2.9
|Assists
|--
|2.3
|1.6
|PRA
|--
|16
|12.8
|PR
|--
|13.7
|11.2
|3PM
|1.5
|2.0
|1.7
Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Heat
- Allen is responsible for taking 7.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.
- Allen is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Allen's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4.
- Conceding 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.
- On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.6 assists per game.
- The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Grayson Allen vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/24/2023
|28
|16
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2/4/2023
|33
|19
|3
|3
|4
|0
|2
|1/14/2023
|27
|12
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
