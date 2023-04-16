In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies will face the Los Angeles Lakers.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ABC

ABC Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.

In games Memphis shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 35-10 overall.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Grizzlies average 116.9 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

Memphis is 34-7 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Los Angeles is 38-20 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at fourth.

The Lakers put up just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (113).

When it scores more than 113 points, Los Angeles is 34-16.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies have played better at home this year, averaging 119.8 points per game, compared to 114 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, Memphis is allowing 109.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 116.8.

In home games, the Grizzlies are sinking 0.6 more treys per game (12.3) than in road games (11.7). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (34.9%).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers score fewer points per game at home (117) than away (117.3), but also concede fewer at home (113.8) than away (119.4).

In 2022-23 Los Angeles is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game at home (113.8) than away (119.4).

The Lakers pick up 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (24.9).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Steven Adams Out Knee Brandon Clarke Out For Season Achilles Jake LaRavia Out Calf

Lakers Injuries