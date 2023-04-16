Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Padres - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Rowdy Tellez (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has 11 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .239 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Tellez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has homered (30.8%, and 9.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Tellez has driven in a run in six games this season (46.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|9
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Padres have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Darvish (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the New York Mets, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
