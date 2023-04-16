On Sunday, Rowdy Tellez (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has 11 hits, which is best among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .239 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

In 61.5% of his 13 games this season, Tellez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has homered (30.8%, and 9.1% of his trips to the plate).

Tellez has driven in a run in six games this season (46.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (23.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 9 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings