William Contreras -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .350 with two doubles and six walks.

Contreras enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444.

Contreras has gotten a hit in all 11 games this year, with more than one hit twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in one of 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings