On Monday, April 17 at 9:40 PM ET, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers (11-5) visit Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (8-8) in the series opener at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Brewers (-150). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Brewers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (1-1, 5.19 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - SEA (0-2, 8.74 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in seven games this season and won six (85.7%) of those contests.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mariners have played as an underdog of +125 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Louis Linwood Voit III 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+160) Willy Adames 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+120)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

