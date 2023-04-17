Michael Brosseau -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on April 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

  • Brosseau is batting .259 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Brosseau has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this year, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Brosseau has driven in a run in four games this season (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 7
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.51 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Flexen (0-2) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
