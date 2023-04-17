On Monday, Rowdy Tellez (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee in total hits (12) this season while batting .240 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Tellez is batting .368 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Tellez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (28.6%, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 42.9% of his games this year, Tellez has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In six games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 10 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings