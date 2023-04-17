On Monday, Rowdy Tellez (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez leads Milwaukee in total hits (12) this season while batting .240 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
  • Tellez is batting .368 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 64.3% of his 14 games this season, Tellez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (28.6%, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 42.9% of his games this year, Tellez has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In six games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 10
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.51 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Mariners will send Flexen (0-2) to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
