In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be seeking a win against Sacramento Kings.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 117.1 per contest (21st in the league).

The Kings have a +217 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 120.7 points per game, first in the league, and are giving up 118.1 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 239.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 235.2 points per game combined, 4.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State is 38-42-2 ATS this season.

Sacramento has compiled a 45-35-2 record against the spread this year.

