Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams meet on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-160). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -160 +135 8 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.
  • In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Brewers and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Brewers have won in five of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +135 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in eight of its 17 games with a total this season.
  • The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-1 7-4 6-3 6-2 10-4 2-1

