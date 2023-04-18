On Tuesday, April 18 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (8-9) host the Milwaukee Brewers (12-5) at T-Mobile Park. Logan Gilbert will get the nod for the Mariners, while Colin Rea will take the mound for the Brewers.

The Mariners are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+135). The total is 8 runs for the game.

Brewers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have gone 4-1 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Mariners have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been victorious in five of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+155) William Contreras 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

