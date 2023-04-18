On Tuesday, Jesse Winker (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Padres.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is hitting .300 with three doubles and three walks.
  • Winker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 over the course of his last games.
  • Winker has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this year (77.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Winker has picked up an RBI in five games this year (55.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (33.3%).
  • He has scored in five games this year (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.