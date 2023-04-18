Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jesse Winker (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Padres.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .300 with three doubles and three walks.
- Winker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 over the course of his last games.
- Winker has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this year (77.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
- Winker has picked up an RBI in five games this year (55.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (33.3%).
- He has scored in five games this year (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .226 to opposing batters.
