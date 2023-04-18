Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Owen Miller (coming off going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mariners.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has a double and a walk while batting .294.
- In four of eight games this season, Miller has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Miller has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 11 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners will send Gilbert (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.70, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
