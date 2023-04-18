On Tuesday, Owen Miller (coming off going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mariners.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller has a double and a walk while batting .294.
  • In four of eight games this season, Miller has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Miller has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 11 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Mariners will send Gilbert (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.70, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
