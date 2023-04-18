The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 13 hits, batting .241 this season with six extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Tellez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with three homers.

Tellez has recorded a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (20.0%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (26.7%, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish).

Tellez has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.7% of his games this year (seven of 15), he has scored, and in three of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 11 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings