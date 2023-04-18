After going 4-for-4 in his most recent game, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Padres.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)

  • Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.
  • Caratini got a hit in 44.8% of his 96 games last year, with at least two hits in 9.4% of those games.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 9.4% of his games last season (96 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Caratini picked up an RBI in 21 games last season out of 96 (21.9%), including multiple RBIs in 10.4% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • In 24 of 96 games last season (25.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
47 GP 43
.142 AVG .266
.238 OBP .377
.223 SLG .484
8 XBH 13
2 HR 7
14 RBI 20
33/15 K/BB 34/17
0 SB 0
Home Away
50 GP 46
18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (54.3%)
2 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.2%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (28.3%)
2 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (15.2%)
8 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (28.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Mariners had the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
  • Mariners pitchers combined to give up 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (24th in baseball).
  • Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.70, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .226 against him.
