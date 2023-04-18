William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mariners - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .400 this season while batting .313 with seven walks and one run scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 138th in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 12 of 13 games this season (92.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Contreras has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in one of 13 games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .226 batting average against him.
