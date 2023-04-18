The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and five RBI), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .254 with two doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Adames has had a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 17 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings