Wednesday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (13-5) versus the Seattle Mariners (8-10) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 19.

The probable pitchers are Marco Gonzales (1-0) for the Seattle Mariners and Eric Lauer (2-1) for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brewers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Brewers have been victorious in six of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Milwaukee is No. 7 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (90 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.96 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

