The Seattle Mariners (8-10) and the Milwaukee Brewers (13-5) will clash on Wednesday, April 19 at T-Mobile Park, with Marco Gonzales pitching for the Mariners and Eric Lauer toeing the rubber for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Brewers have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Brewers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gonzales - SEA (1-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (2-1, 5.28 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won six out of the 13 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 4-6 (40%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Mariners went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been victorious in six of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won five of nine games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Brewers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Louis Linwood Voit III 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+150) Willy Adames 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+155) Michael Brosseau 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -140 - 1st

