After hitting .267 with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Marco Gonzales) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Mariners.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.387) thanks to five extra-base hits.

In 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%) Yelich has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 18 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings