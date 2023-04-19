Grayson Allen NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Bucks vs. Heat - April 19
Grayson Allen and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks match up versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 9:00 PM ET.
In this article, we break down Allen's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|10.4
|8.3
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.3
|2.8
|Assists
|--
|2.3
|1.7
|PRA
|--
|16
|12.8
|PR
|--
|13.7
|11.1
|3PM
|2.5
|2.0
|1.7
Looking to bet on one or more of Grayson Allen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Heat
- Allen is responsible for taking 7.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.
- He's put up 5.1 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Allen's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.
- The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per game.
Grayson Allen vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/16/2023
|31
|12
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2/24/2023
|28
|16
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2/4/2023
|33
|19
|3
|3
|4
|0
|2
|1/14/2023
|27
|12
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Allen or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.