On Wednesday, Michael Brosseau (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Marco Gonzales. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate

Brosseau has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .259.

In six of 10 games this year, Brosseau has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.

Brosseau has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 8 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings