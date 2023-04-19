The Milwaukee Brewers and Owen Miller, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Mariners.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller has two doubles and a walk while batting .300.
  • Miller has had a base hit in five of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
  • Miller has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Gonzales (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing hits.
