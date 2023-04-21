Rowdy Tellez and Rafael Devers will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are eighth-best in MLB play with 23 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .404 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Brewers rank eighth in the majors with a .257 batting average.

Milwaukee is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (95 total).

The Brewers' .336 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Brewers strike out 9.5 times per game, the No. 24 average in baseball.

The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 2.96 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.159).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers are sending Freddy Peralta (2-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Peralta will try to extend a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Padres L 10-3 Away Freddy Peralta Seth Lugo 4/16/2023 Padres W 1-0 Away Wade Miley Yu Darvish 4/17/2023 Mariners W 7-3 Away Corbin Burnes Chris Flexen 4/18/2023 Mariners W 6-5 Away Colin Rea Logan Gilbert 4/19/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Away Eric Lauer Marco Gonzales 4/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Freddy Peralta Nick Pivetta 4/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Wade Miley Garrett Whitlock 4/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Corbin Burnes Brayan Bello 4/24/2023 Tigers - Home Colin Rea Eduardo Rodríguez 4/25/2023 Tigers - Home Eric Lauer Spencer Turnbull 4/26/2023 Tigers - Home Freddy Peralta Michael Lorenzen

