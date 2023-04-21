As they ready for Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40), the Denver Nuggets (53-29) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, April 21 at Target Center.

The Nuggets will look for another victory over the Timberwolves after a 122-113 win on Wednesday. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 40 points, while Anthony Edwards scored 41 for the Timberwolves.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2.0 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record the same amount of points as the Timberwolves allow (115.8).

When Denver puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 38-4.

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have been scoring 108.1 points per contest, an average that's significantly lower than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves average just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 29-16.

The Timberwolves are averaging 109.8 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is six fewer points than their average for the season (115.8).

Minnesota connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.3 on average.

The Timberwolves rank 23rd in the league averaging 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th, allowing 111.1 points per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2 222.5

