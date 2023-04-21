Owen Miller -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is batting .292 with two doubles and a walk.
  • In six of 10 games this season, Miller has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Miller has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • The Red Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (29 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Pivetta (0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.