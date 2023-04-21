Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .292 with two doubles and a walk.
- In six of 10 games this season, Miller has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Miller has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- The Red Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (29 total, 1.5 per game).
- Pivetta (0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .204 against him.
