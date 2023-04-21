Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-1 with two RBI in his most recent game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mariners.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee in total hits (14) this season while batting .237 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 118th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Tellez has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), with at least two hits on three occasions (17.6%).
- He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (17.6%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|13
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Red Sox's 5.19 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (29 total, 1.5 per game).
- Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .204 to opposing hitters.
