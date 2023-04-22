The Philadelphia 76ers are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH. The 76ers have a 3-0 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is set at 208.5.

76ers vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT, WWOR, and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -1.5 208.5

76ers Betting Records & Stats

In 61 of 82 games this season, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to total more than 208.5 points.

Philadelphia's games this year have an average point total of 226.1, 17.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The 76ers have a 48-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has won 41, or 73.2%, of the 56 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Philadelphia has won 37 of its 50 games, or 74%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 76ers have a 57.4% chance to win.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 208.5 points in 68 of 82 outings.

Brooklyn has a 225.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 17.4 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Brooklyn has put together a 43-39-0 record against the spread.

The Nets have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those games.

Brooklyn has a record of 10-17, a 37% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

76ers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 208.5 % of Games Over 208.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 61 74.4% 115.2 228.6 110.9 223.4 224.2 Nets 68 82.9% 113.4 228.6 112.5 223.4 226.6

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

The 76ers are 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.

Five of 76ers' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 25 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 23 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

The 76ers put up just 2.7 more points per game (115.2) than the Nets allow (112.5).

When Philadelphia scores more than 112.5 points, it is 35-11 against the spread and 41-5 overall.

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

The Nets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results on the road (23-18-0) than at home (20-21-0).

The Nets' 113.4 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall when it scores more than 110.9 points.

76ers vs. Nets Betting Splits

76ers and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 48-34 33-23 47-35 Nets 43-39 21-17 37-45

76ers vs. Nets Point Insights

76ers Nets 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 35-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 41-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 38-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-18 40-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-13

