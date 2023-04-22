Saturday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (14-6) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (11-10) at 7:10 PM (on April 22). Our computer prediction projects a 4-2 victory for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Wade Miley (2-1) for the Milwaukee Brewers and Garrett Whitlock (1-1) for the Boston Red Sox.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWIX

Brewers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 4, Red Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won seven of those games.

Milwaukee is 5-2 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 11th in the majors with 98 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 3.07 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

