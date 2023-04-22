Wade Miley will toe the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers (14-6) on Saturday, April 22 versus the Boston Red Sox (11-10), who will answer with Garrett Whitlock. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Red Sox have +105 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWIX

BSWIX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (2-1, 1.50 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won seven of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have a record of 5-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Brewers went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Red Sox have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a mark of 1-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Red Sox had a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +1600 9th 1st Win NL Central -155 - 1st

