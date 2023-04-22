Brian Anderson -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: BSWIX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has three doubles, three home runs and nine walks while batting .261.
  • In 60.0% of his 20 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 20 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Anderson has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this season (seven of 20), with more than one RBI three times (15.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 13
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • The Red Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Whitlock (1-1) makes the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering hits.
