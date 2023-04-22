Brook Lopez NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Bucks vs. Heat - April 22
The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below we will look at Lopez's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|15.9
|18.5
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.7
|6.4
|Assists
|--
|1.3
|1.1
|PRA
|22.5
|23.9
|26
|PR
|--
|22.6
|24.9
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|0.7
Looking to bet on one or more of Brook Lopez's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Brook Lopez has made 6.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.6% of his team's total makes.
- He's taken 4.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Lopez's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4.
- The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.
- The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.
Brook Lopez vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/19/2023
|34
|25
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/16/2023
|36
|10
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2/24/2023
|27
|17
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2/4/2023
|33
|9
|6
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1/14/2023
|33
|13
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1/12/2023
|32
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lopez or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.