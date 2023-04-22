The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Lopez, in his last appearance, had 25 points and two steals in a 138-122 win over the Heat.

Below we will look at Lopez's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.9 18.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.7 6.4 Assists -- 1.3 1.1 PRA 22.5 23.9 26 PR -- 22.6 24.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 0.7



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Brook Lopez has made 6.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.6% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.4.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Brook Lopez vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 34 25 4 2 0 1 2 4/16/2023 36 10 4 1 0 3 1 2/24/2023 27 17 7 1 1 0 0 2/4/2023 33 9 6 0 0 3 0 1/14/2023 33 13 4 1 3 2 0 1/12/2023 32 6 3 2 2 0 1

