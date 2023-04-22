Bucks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-5)
|220
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-4.5)
|219.5
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Bucks (-4.5)
|220.5
|-200
|+170
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Bucks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 113.3 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 226.4 points per game combined, 6.4 more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 223.1 combined points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has put together a 44-34-4 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.
