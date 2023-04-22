Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and the Miami Heat (44-38) go head to head at FTX Arena on Saturday. Gametime is set for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, April 22

Saturday, April 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks knocked off the Heat, 138-122, on Wednesday. Brook Lopez poured in a team-high 25 points for the Bucks, and Jimmy Butler had 25 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brook Lopez 25 4 2 2 1 0 Jrue Holiday 24 5 11 1 0 4 Pat Connaughton 22 4 3 1 1 6

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 31.1 points per contest (fifth in league) and 11.8 rebounds (second in league), while also putting up 5.7 assists.

Jrue Holiday puts up a team-high 7.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Lopez averages 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis averages 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 37% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grayson Allen puts up 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jrue Holiday 16.1 4.6 6.7 0.9 0.1 1.9 Bobby Portis 15.9 9.7 1.2 0.4 0.4 2.4 Brook Lopez 15.5 4.8 0.8 0.5 1.5 0.5 Giannis Antetokounmpo 12.9 5.2 3 0.5 0.5 0 Khris Middleton 11.5 3.2 2.9 0 0 0.9

