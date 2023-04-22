Top Bucks Players to Watch vs. the Heat - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and the Miami Heat (44-38) go head to head at FTX Arena on Saturday. Gametime is set for 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Bucks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Bucks' Last Game
The Bucks knocked off the Heat, 138-122, on Wednesday. Brook Lopez poured in a team-high 25 points for the Bucks, and Jimmy Butler had 25 for the Heat.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brook Lopez
|25
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Jrue Holiday
|24
|5
|11
|1
|0
|4
|Pat Connaughton
|22
|4
|3
|1
|1
|6
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 31.1 points per contest (fifth in league) and 11.8 rebounds (second in league), while also putting up 5.7 assists.
- Jrue Holiday puts up a team-high 7.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Lopez averages 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bobby Portis averages 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 37% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Grayson Allen puts up 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jrue Holiday
|16.1
|4.6
|6.7
|0.9
|0.1
|1.9
|Bobby Portis
|15.9
|9.7
|1.2
|0.4
|0.4
|2.4
|Brook Lopez
|15.5
|4.8
|0.8
|0.5
|1.5
|0.5
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|12.9
|5.2
|3
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|Khris Middleton
|11.5
|3.2
|2.9
|0
|0
|0.9
