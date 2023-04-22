Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Red Sox - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jesse Winker -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .244 with three doubles and three walks.
- Winker has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In 41.7% of his games this year, Winker has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in six of 12 games so far this season.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- The Red Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock (1-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while giving up hits.
